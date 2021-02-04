SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SFL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $809.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

