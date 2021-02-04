Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.71 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.06-3.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,370. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

