Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ST opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.