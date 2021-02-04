Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ST opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.