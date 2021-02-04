Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Stock Price Up 13%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) rose 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 117,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 150,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $214.07 million, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

