Security National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Security National Bank cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 2.8% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

