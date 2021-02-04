Security National Bank Grows Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 668,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,623,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,913. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.