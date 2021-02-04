Security National Bank Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $17.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,052.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,650.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

