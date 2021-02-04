Security National Bank Buys 177 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

