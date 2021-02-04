Security National Bank Acquires 37,606 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 115,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

