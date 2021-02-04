Security Asset Management Purchases 4,336 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,555,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.56. 131,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.43 and a 200 day moving average of $389.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

