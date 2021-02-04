Security Asset Management Makes New $431,000 Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Security Asset Management bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 142,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

