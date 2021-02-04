Security Asset Management Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for about 1.5% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,780. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

