Security Asset Management Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Security Asset Management grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 852.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,240,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

