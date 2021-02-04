Security Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 346.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.