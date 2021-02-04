Security Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 739,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,454. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

