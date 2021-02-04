Security Asset Management Acquires 842 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $11.51 on Thursday, hitting $2,058.56. 30,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,650.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.