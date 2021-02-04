Secret Market Cap Reaches $83.19 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Secret has a total market cap of $83.19 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.00301137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035105 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.94 or 0.01605934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

