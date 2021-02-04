Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

