Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0023

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $68,392.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

