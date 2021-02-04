Scorum Coins Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,223.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $171,740.87 and approximately $4,223.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00146377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00089978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040802 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.