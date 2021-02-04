Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Announces Earnings Results

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 256,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

