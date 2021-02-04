SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 319,025 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SciPlay by 15.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciPlay (SCPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.