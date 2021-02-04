Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,310 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

