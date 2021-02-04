Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39,600.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 597,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 65,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

