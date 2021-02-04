Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,091. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.