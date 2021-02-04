Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.
SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
