Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

