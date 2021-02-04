Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of -137.15 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $404.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

