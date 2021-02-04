Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 308,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,816,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

