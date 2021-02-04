Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. 1,307,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

