Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $326.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,139,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average of $299.48.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

