Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $204.59. 1,577,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,926. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,958 shares of company stock worth $98,873,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

