Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 138.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. 3,046,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,628.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.