Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. 1,806,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,825. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

