Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Schneider National accounts for about 6.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Schneider National worth $27,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schneider National by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 463,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,091. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

