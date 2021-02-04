Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 608 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded up $8.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.43. 24,503,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

