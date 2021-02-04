Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.13. 86,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

