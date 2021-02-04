Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 7.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 15,673,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,902,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,560,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

