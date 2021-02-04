SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

