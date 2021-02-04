SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 273.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.58. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

