SAP’s (SAP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Pritchard Capital lowered SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.64.

SAP stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.68. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

