SAP’s (SAP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Pritchard Capital lowered SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.64.
SAP stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.68. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
