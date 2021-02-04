Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.99

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 2815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

