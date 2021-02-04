Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

SC stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Several analysts have commented on SC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

