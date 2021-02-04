Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,300 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,247.20 ($16.29) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.40. The stock has a market cap of £46.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

