Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 1,916,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,980,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

