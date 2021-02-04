Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Receives C$14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20.

TSE SSL opened at C$8.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.61. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.