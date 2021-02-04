SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 8.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 505,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 536,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.55.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
