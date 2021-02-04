Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.