Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 947,277 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.