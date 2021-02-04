Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New $868,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,946. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

