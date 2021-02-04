San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $205.21. 58,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

